No Longer A Married Man, Tom Brady Took Off His Wedding Band

Before the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday evening in Pennsylvania, Tom Brady was seen leaving his hotel without wearing his wedding band.

The 45-year-old quarterback sported a white T-shirt underneath a button-down shirt in a lighter shade of blue and teamed it with jeans in a darker shade of blue and white sneakers. The hand he did not wear a ring was used to carry a camouflage duffel bag.

The fact that he chose to keep that significant jewelry item at his home comes as reports of him and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, being involved in divorce proceedings. It would appear that the primary reason for Brady's rumored breakup with Bündchen is that he is unable or unable to step away from football.

After the Buccaneers' loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers this week, supporters made light of the NFL star's decision to continue playing the sport despite the strain it puts on his marriage and the connection between the two.

An angry Tom Brady can be seen in video footage currently going viral, having an animated conversation with the offense line of the squad and likely screaming in the faces of his colleagues.

One user quipped that Tom Brady obtained a divorce only to lose against the Steelers, while another said that Tom Brady doesn't care about anything other than football, not his wife, his children, and his colleagues.

In addition, he was seen attending the wedding of Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg on his own in New York City on Friday night.

This month, Page Six broke the news that Brady, 42, and Bündchen, also 42, had retained divorce counsel even though they have been living apart. The information that the pair had a massive argument about Brady announcing his retirement was initially relayed by sources in September.