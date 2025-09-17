Nikki Sixx Celebrates Daughter Ruby's Creative Artwork As Autumn Arrives

Instagram/@nikkisixxpixx

Post with an excerpt from Ruby’s painting by her proud father Nikki Sixx singing her praises. The younger child is considered by Sixx to be the real artist and is honored with an afternoon autumn post extolling the feminine qualities of his child Ruby. Sixx, who forever will be considered the rock star bass player for Mötley Crüe, showed equally unusual fatherly pride in an expression of free creativity whereby a child can create essentially anything out of nothing.

An excerpt from Ruby’s painting was shared in the post, which became an instant good vibe attractor for the followers- a subtle moment for a very loud persona.

Sixx has always spoken about family, about getting along with children, but for some reason, this particular post hit the medulla. Sharing very couple moments meant to celebrate a child’s creation is simply too easy a concept to grasp.

Among the many positive comments, a user chimed in with: “I love kids’ drawings-they don’t have to worry about it being ‘perfect,’ so it’s more creative and weird. Perfect is boring. Weird is interesting.” The comment seemed to encapsulate the entire vibe of the post from Sixx’s point of view-a celebration of creativity over perfection.

Another comment caused a nostalgic effect among many parents and grandparents bones and neckes: “My grandma still has my family drawing on her fridge from when I was little.” It is those remembrances that make childhood art so very precious.

Some playful back-and-forth ensued, with one fan describing the artworks as “Homer Simpson crossed with the Mona Lisa,” embracing the playful and interpretive spirit of the children’s artworks. It’s not about what it is, but what it could mean.

Some said others put the spotlight on Ruby’s famous descent, one of “Ruby is so artistic, that’s totally from her dad’s side.” Creativeness comes down the family race of either writing anthems or drawing in crayon.

Then one grandmother-esque supporter said, “Ruby put a pig nose. Go Ruby Baby. You will always have my love and support!!! You are 3 months and 1 day older than my grandson,” taking the conversation into a dear generational path. It’s those personal connections that make these fan communities feel like family.

In a world that generally values anything polished and professional, the rare moment of pride arose when a rockstar posted his kid's drawing. Raw, real, deeply human. Nikki Sixx may have become famous for his music first, but he values fatherhood, and that could very well be his biggest legacy.