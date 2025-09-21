Nikki Sixx Announces Fifth Las Vegas Show With Mötley Crüe

Instagram/@nikkisixxpixx

The resident bassist of Mötley Crüe, Nikki Sixx, announced the fifth show for their big Las Vegas residency. The rock icon went to social media with the announcement, and there was a worldwide flurry of excitement, flooding the entire comments section with support and admiration for the ongoing concert series.

Less is more, and the city loved it. Nikki Sixx showed up for a quick announcement about show number five of Mötley Crüe’s Sin City residency and the vibes are enough. One simple pirate flag emoji and the words “show five” were all it needed to set the fans on fire to rock again.

Now for the horrendous comments: The comments section is fantastic. Love is pouring in from the fans, some sharing their experiences from the concert; basically turning this post-upside down into a mini fan convention. One user wrote: “Nite 5 Vegas Recidency! Word is, Crue is killin’ it! Golden pic excitement galore! Gentlemen! Start your engines! Word on the Strip is: Crues got the ‘Midas Touch’. Everything you touch turns to gold!” Now that is big support.

Another fan went with the iconic and concise “Rock em out tonight 🔥🎶🎸🎶”. Short. To-the-point. All the way Rock and Roll.

And of course, if it were a genuine Mötley Crüe event, a little bit of comedy would be appropriate — and one fan obliged. _november.child_ quipped: “Show 6 will be held in my bedroom yeah? 😂😂”. Hey, everybody’s gotta dream a little.

Sixxgirl666 made some very heartfelt comments as well: “Im so happy yall r kicking ass in Vegas. Ur doing it Crue style. Love seeing yalls pictures and seeing the videos. I wished I was there. Love ❤️ u forever Nikki. ❤️.” Obviously, for many, this particular residency is more than just a concert; it\’s an emotional journey.

International love is also apparent; gettobeatrice submitted, “Ich liebe Euch so sehr..rockt das Ding ❤️🔥🤘🎸❤️.” In English, it means “I love you all so much.. rock the thing!” The universal language of rock.

And the stylish ones were not ignored, with someone commenting: “Look at those comfortable shoes! Better than 80’s platforms.” Practicality meets rockstar-we like to see it.

The most real comment could very well be that from nikkifknsixx: “I LOVE YOU NIKKI you are such a big inspiration in my life and to stay in this world.” Such powerful words. It reminds that for many, the music of Mötley Crüe and Nikki’s story is more than just entertainment. It is a lifeline.

Through the Vegas residency, Mötley Crüe not only performs but also connects. Night after night, every post and every comment makes the bond between the band and the fans that much stronger. From the comment section, this fifth show will for sure be a show for the history books. So you know the steps to follow… if you’re in Vegas. Catch that energy, catch the history, and rock the hell out of it. The band members, including Nikki, are also dedicated family men; Nikki Sixx’s daughter Ruby, for instance, is a talented young artist.