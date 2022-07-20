Nikki Haskell, The Late Ivana Trump's Closest Friend, Claimed That The Late President's Ex-Wife Was Getting Ready To Travel To Saint Tropez

She planned to travel to Saint-Tropez the following day. Her first journey was because the outbreak would be that one. She feared catching the infection, according to Haskell.

Ivana Trump and Nikki Haskell, according to Nikki Haskell, were close friends who first encountered the evening Ivana saw Donald Trump.

Haskell said, "I can't even begin to tell you how great she was, just a tremendous friend and the most incredible, wonderful lady.

This January, we were thinking about taking a two-month vacation and traveling the globe. Haskell said, "I just can't believe it.

When they enjoyed dinner at Primula on the Upper East Side, Haskell said she last saw Trump around three weeks ago. At local galas like Denise Rich's annual Gabriel's Angel Ball for cancer research, Trump frequently appeared with Haskell.

She canceled her plans to go to Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration in April, according to Haskell.

She was "very devastated" by the passing of Ivana's ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi in October of last year, according to Haskell.

Her visit to St. Tropez would mark her formal entrance back into society. She was quite excited to see Europe. On the boat with Ivana, we had a great time. She was my best buddy, Haskell cried.

Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump are three of the children that Ivana and Donald Trump have together since their 1977 wedding. Despite their 1992 divorce, they remained friendly throughout his presidency and after.

The former president referred to his ex-wife as a "lovely, beautiful, and outstanding woman, who led a tremendous and inspirational life" in a post on Truth Social on Thursday. She added that she was a registered Dem and that "if Donald weren't running," she would have cast her vote for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.