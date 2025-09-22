Nikki And Brie Bella Serve Up Fun At Ole Red Las Vegas Bar

Instagram/@nikkigarcia

Downtime was well spent at Ole Red, the restaurant partnered by Blake Shelton and where things had become wild, for the Bella Twins. The duo is all about wine adventures, so this moment where they are dancing, pouring drinks, and “Bonita,” vintage version, is just the weirdest extension of their beverage campaign and marketing: the Bella twins can grab an audience anywhere!

The Bella twins have been mostly busy in the past several years creating a wine empire, and a quick stop in Vegas appears simply another chapter of the ongoing hustle. Behind the bar, it sure looked as if they had their fun: a lot of laughter was shared between them and the lucky few that filled the room. They do know how to throw a party on any given occasion—IT’S ALL TRUE.

The fans flooded the comment section, expressing excitement interspersed with side-splitting remarks. “@brie what shoes are you wearing?! Love them!,” one fan posted; meaning that even in casual set-ups like these, what the Nerios decided to wear still mattered! Another comment read, “Great song!!! Love so much of this.”

Then of course, there were some critiques. “Pronounce it right though BoNiTa 🤦🏽‍♀️,” said one commenter. All in good fun, but it does show how intensely the fans peel off the details—even the tiniest ones.

Some reactions went sideway…Instead, way more enthusiastic than these! “Nikki your my first crush since my childhood 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍,” the lover-songwriter let loose from his heart. The next comment gave a bit of a push: “You must get yourself a good-looking Latino in life.” Well.

Now from this chaos, the few gave evidence for being good beings! “It’s a sign to open my own wine brand,” remarked one inspired person. Another said, “Send ma a case and I will sell it for the rest of my life, and im really good at that kinda stuff😍😂😂😂🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

There was also the slightly confusing but well meaning one: “Niki are you looking for sponsorship opportunities.” Not quite, but hey, props for the hustle.

The Bella sisters have developed a following past wrestling—her tininess and business acumen keep the train on the track. Whether it’s a new release, meet-ups, or just dancing behind the bar, they know how to make an impression. And Vegas was more than willing to participate in these events, just judging from the responses.

At the end of the day, it is clear: Nikki and Brie Bella are not just serving wine; they are serving experiences. The sisters recently had to reschedule a wine library event due to emergency warnings. They also brought their signature energy to a SiriusXM takeover. And their fans are gulping them down.