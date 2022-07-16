Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Her Toned Figure In A White Mesh Set While Enjoying Her Santorini Vacation

Nicole Scherzinger shared incredible pictures from her vacation with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. Against the background of picturesque landscapes, the 44-year-old singer posed in a white mesh set, consisting of a top and a maxi skirt and low-speed mules.

The look was completed with gold Chanel earrings and black sunglasses. Nicole's dark hair was pulled back into a tight bun as she hugged her lover.

Tom tried on a jumper that matches the color of the Greek sky, a white shirt, shorts, and comfortable sneakers.

In sunny shots, the couple explores the incredibly beautiful streets of the island and enjoys breathtaking views.

Under the post, Nicole left the caption: "I'm in love ... with Santorini." This year, Scherzinger broke her travel record compared to 2021 with about eleven incredible trips.

In a previous post, Greek-inspired dresses have become popular due to their special cut and silhouette: draping, thin flowing fabric, and delicate details.

White and warm shades of a flowing outfit complementary emphasize the bronze tan and dignity of the figure.

The outfit is unique in that when styled; it can change the overall mood of the image: from romantic to bold and sometimes daring. So, a dress with a bare shoulder can be safely called the most gentle summer trend.

This season, several designers have revisited antique motifs at once, offering new practical and relevant options.

Maria Grazia Chiuri showed the Christian Dior 2022 cruise collection at the Panathinaikos Stadium in Athens, demonstrating the strength in the delicacy of products.

Models walked the runway in flowing dresses reminiscent of the robes of Greek goddesses.

In the Jil Sander Resort 2022 line, Luke and Lucy Meyer presented a dress with a straight cut and small drapery, complementing it with a sophisticated detail in the form of a cutout at the chest.

Also, the British brand Erdem, known for its exquisite silhouettes and an abundance of satin, included flying dresses imbued with the aesthetics of antiquity in the 2023 cruise collection.