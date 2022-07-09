Nicole Kidman appeared on the show in glasses like Kim Kardashian

Up until recently, we had no doubt that we saw the most unusual outfits that 55-year-old Nicole Kidman is capable of. Although the star prefers more elegant outfits, occasionally, she still managed to surprise fans with an unusual finish or a puffy dress.

However, the other day the actress appeared in public in an outfit that we could rather imagine on Kim Kardashian .

Nicole came to Paris for Fashion Week to attend the Balenciaga show. For this publication, the celebrity decided to focus on an image made up of brand items. Kidman wore a basic black long sleeve, rhyming it with loose, light-colored jeans.

However, Balenciaga sunglasses have attracted the most attention. And yes, you didn't think so. We have actually seen them on Kim Kardashian - the same star wore at the People's Choice Awards.

To be honest, choosing between Kim and Nicole is extremely difficult because they seem so different. So we could not come to some kind of consensus on who the accessory looked better on.

But Internet users are already joking with might and main that Nicole could hardly see anything because of these glasses. This correlates in a funny way with one of the most famous films in the life of the actress Eyes Wide Shut. Others began to criticize glasses because of the risk of injury.

"She doesn't see anything in them; it's not at all the best option for secular exits" "She needs help to move. Some strange glasses," Kidman fans responded.

After separating from Tom, 59, Nicole went to see her second husband, Keith Urban, 54.