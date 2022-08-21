Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban Visit Nashville Children's Hospital During A Break From Their Tour

The dreamers at a Nashville children's hospital recently had a day to remember, thanks to Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman .

The Oscar winner, 55, and the country singer, 54, visited Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt on Wednesday. While there, they spoke with patients and their families in the hospital's Seacrest Studios, a cutting-edge broadcast media facility constructed by Ryan Seacrest's non-profit organization, The Ryan Seacrest Foundation.

Urban, who is now on his Speed of Now world tour through December, was also seen picking up his guitar to play a song in a clip of the couple's visit that was uploaded to the hospital's Instagram. Kidman danced to the music while singing.

"Nicole Kidman and @KeithUrban visited us yesterday in Seacrest Studios, which was such a blessing. In addition to making our day happier, thank you both for all the beautiful moments you shared with our patients. "In addition to the video, the hospital stated.

The Ryan Seacrest Foundation, which was established in 2009, aims to motivate young people by promoting entertainment and education. The foundation's initial project entails constructing Seacrest Studios and broadcast media facilities inside pediatric hospitals so that patients can experiment with the creative potential of radio, television, and digital media.

In 2016, Seacrest explained to people that she wanted to do anything to divert the children's attention from what they were experiencing in the hospital. It's amazing to observe how the children completely forget some of the difficult things going on in the hospital when they are interacting with some of their favorite celebrities, making their own shows, and doing their own interviews.

The foundation has Seacrest Studios at hospitals in a number of other cities, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Nashville, Orange County, Philadelphia, Orlando, and Washington, D.C., in addition to the one in Nashville.