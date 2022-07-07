Nicky Hilton Rothschild Has Given Birth To Third Child And Kathy Hilton Is So Happy

Nothing knows more bounds than a mother's love. And finding out your daughter is having another child is probably one of the happiest moments in a mother's life. Nicky Hilton Rothschild is a part of the show "Real House Of Beverly Hills". And recently it was revealed that she and her husband James Rothschild are now officially becoming a party of five!

Nicky welcomed her third child with her husband after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram. The caption of the photo was "Welcome to the world sweet boy. Mom, dad, and big sisters could not be more smitten." The picture included a sweet instance of her displaying her baby bump alongside her husband.

Her mother Kathy Hilton and her sister Paris Hilton are extremely excited to meet the new baby. They were seen commenting under her original post with Paris saying she couldn't wait to meet her new nephew and her mother commenting with a series of blue heart emojis as well as little angel boy emojis.

The couple had originally gotten married in a lavish wedding in 2015 in London Kensington's Palace. They had their first child at 2o16 when they gave birth to their now five-year-old daughter Lily Grace Victoria and a year afterward, Nicky gave birth to Theodora “Teddy” Marilyn who is their second daughter.

The couple confirmed in January that they were expecting their third child. Kathy's husband, Rick Hilton, revealed that he was excited to meet his grandchild. He is excited to meet his first grandson and everyone can understand the excitement.

Nicky has celebrated the growth of her family with a blue-themed baby shower and shared many photos from the occasion. Last month, she also shared a wonderful fathers day post which included photos of her family and her two daughters.

Fans are excited for her new baby and wish tons of health and happiness her way. The news of her pregnancy made the world swoon over her family and fans commenting words of support and love underneath her posts. Fans are really excited to meet her new child and can't wait for the child to be born.