Nick Carter Announces Exclusive Wild Heart Weekend VIP Contest For Midwest Fans

Instagram/@nickcarter

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter has a dream offer for two fortunate winners and their guests-an all-access, VIP treatment weekend at selected stops of his highly anticipated solo tour in Illinois and Wisconsin in October. Such an opportunity will grant those fans who have tickets from multiple shows VIP treatment, including access to soundcheck, meet and greets, and side stage-performances.

On another note, the openings are not commonplace, thus giving an example of Carter wanting to give fans memories very far removed from typical concerts.

The Backstreet Boys member went into detail about the contest during a recent social media announcement-let alone the so-called “Wild Heart Weekend” experience. One must purchase tickets to at least two of the three gigs Carter is offering in the Midwest on October 11 in Des Plaines, Illinois, October 12 in St. Charles, Illinois, or October 14 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and then they send an email with receipts of their purchase to the designated email address to be entered into the drawing for one of the two prize packages worthy of the weekend.

And one of the most lavish and expensive experiences given to a fan in recent memory. Each winner and one guest shall be treated VIP-style with access passes to soundchecks for each show before the show begins, private meet & greets daily, side-stage access to watch three songs from the side of the stage, while free merch is merely icing on the cake. Travel and tickets, interestingly, are not included in the contest for the winners, so winning this is more about ‘closing the deal’ for those already committed to attending multiple shows.

Fans merely began to bounce with excitement upon the announcement hitting the web, while many from overseas hoped a similar opportunity might be headed their way, eventually. “I would love to enter and come to your shows this October,” says a European fan, “Hopefully, you can do it in Europe too.” This was echoed by other fans from Brazil, Germany, Spain, and Chile, demonstrating Carter’s worldwide appeal, although this contest geographically limits the competition.

However, due to its somewhat inflexible demand of earning entrance to multiple shows, it proved to be the downfall of interested parties lining up to participate. “This would be so fun, but I can only make it to one show at the moment,” while another chimed in, “I don’t win contests, but sure…” There’s an unmistakable narrowing of contestants into those few who have pure dedication in their hearts and money in their soles.

Some were outright, in awe, for the singer’s work ethic and concern for his adoring fans. “This man is very hardworking…this is beyond special,” exclaimed a Brazilian fan. Another replied in Portuguese, “INIMIGO DO DESEMPREGO, ELE NÃO PARAAA,” which translates to “Enemy of unemployment, he doesn’t stop!” The statements pay homage to Carter’s ongoing touring and fan engagement activities from the very beginning of his career until today.

The contest will actually generate two sets of winners, one that can attend shows in Des Plaines and St. Charles with Carter and one that can-attend shows in St. Charles and Green Bay. This way, the special experience bleeds over into different fan bases, and Carter is granted some VIP company for the entire weekend. Winners will be decided and announced by October 6th, only days before the start of the shows.

For the Midwesterners, it’s a paranormal opportunity to interface with a living legend on a very intimate level for multiple days. While fans from elsewhere felt sad about being left out, the overwhelmingly positive response would indicate great interest should Nick want to take it farther next year. Wild Heart Weekend contest is yet another example of artists coming up with fresh ideas on rewarding their most loyal fans through such worthy access and experiences. Fans have been enjoying his recent new single and the third single in his limited series. He also recently released a fourth single from his Love Life series. Carter has also been involved in charitable efforts, including a rare comic auction for charity.