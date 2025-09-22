Nick Cannon Praises Marlon Wayans For Stunning Performance In New Film

Instagram/@nickcannon

Nick Cannon publicly celebrated Marlon Wayans for a truly fiery success in this new movie. The Television personality and media figure joined the social media world in singing praises of all that Wayans represented and did in this new movie. An endorsement by a fellow entertainer works wonders to create buzz on the project and Wayans’ own overnight elevation to stardom.

Advertisement

With no qualms, Nick Cannon sweat profusely in effusive praise of the Great One, stating that his friend simply “killed it” in this new movie. Coupled with a barrage of fire emojis, Cannon was trying to get across the message that there is a performance that the public absolutely needs to see! Chaotic epithets like these, in the middle of a whole bunch of multi-hyphenate stars vying for the spotlight, are few and far in between.

Well-known for being a comedician, Marlon Wayans ended up taking a plunge into the serious filmmaking this time around. Judging from Nick Cannon’s reaction, this is setting down some serious landmines toward success. And another layer should be added: It’s not just a ‘way to say kudos,’ but a full-blown, emoji-strewn endorsement of the movie that is currently lighting up the rumor mills.

Prompts and affirmative announcements came from the followers. Several would agree to Cannon’s statement, expressing their measures of pride and excitement toward Wayans. Another user commented: “Soo proud of him!!! This movie was amazing!!!” which is testimony towards the shared sentiment in support of the actor’s work.

One commentator consisted of deeper insights: “He has an incredible way of turning pain into power…Amazingly talented…from day one.” It seems to imply that the part featured some privileged emotional heights that Wayans must have somehow managed to deliver in a very deep manner.

The praise didn’t perish thereafter, with another user commenting, “He really did an outstanding job.. The range of emotion was crazy.” This comment singled out the depth of the performance, implying perhaps, that Wayans had shown a very rare sideways from which some members of the audience had never seen him go.

Independent affirmations on the same premise were given by another fan stating, “Marlon acted so incredible in this film. I forgot the actor was Marlon. He completely transformed into a different person, I enjoyed it!” Arguably, that kind of praise is among those coveted by any actor-those who lose themselves in a role to an extent where the audience forgets who they are.

The discussion then spurred along a wider discourse about comedians who undertake dramatic work. “Most comedians are really good method/serious actors. In my opinion,” one user said. The conversation then proceeded to mention Jim Carrey in ‘The Truman Show’ and ‘Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind’ as well as the late, great Robin Williams.

There are those who would consider this just one disgouraging review among the top: “Marlon did a great job, just the plot was kind of all over the place.”

Another one of these ‘bittersweet’ users would then roar its agreement: “Just watched this…Great acting but I was confused as hell damn near the whole movie.” This would place one label on the film in stark contrast to divvying up Wayans for all the praise coming his way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Some even push the discussion back, touching on Wayans’ earlier experience with drama and their undertaking in ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ stating, “So y’all never seen requiem for a dream Marlon could really act since way back.” In other words, it’s been there the whole time.

Getting all-in is just a wave of hope and newfound respect with comments such as “I’ll never look at @marlonwayans the same. My God what a performance!!” and “So happy he’s getting the recognition he’s deserved all along” being clear indicators of what this role is about to do for him.

Advertisement

A public co-sign by Nick Cannon is huge. It can blow up the project and carve a huge spotlight onto both Marlon Wayans and the performance. An endorsement by a peer such as Cannon really does alter public perception and move audience interest toward a happening. The fact his work in itself brings about these kinds of reactions is a testimony in itself. Most would supposedly deem this the role that changes his career. This level of acclaim brings to mind the kind of recognition Chris Brown receives for his performances. In a similar vein of strategic success, this moment for Wayans could be compared to a major financial strategy paying off. To celebrate, one might even load up on treats from a place like Jack’s Candy Store.