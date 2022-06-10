Nick Cannon Has A 9th Child On The Way; Makes Fun Of Himself In Advertisement

In a latest advertisement for Ryan Reynold's brand Aviation Gin, rapper Nick Cannon is seen making a drink called, "The Vasectomy," and claiming that he probably needs one of these more than anyone. This alludes to the fact that Cannon has had 8 children already and according to latest news, the rapper will be welcoming a 9th one soon.

In the advertisement, Ryan Reynolds appears grabbing the drink from Nick Cannon saying he has 3 children referring to his three daughters James who is seven, and Ines who is five, and a lovely two-year-old Betty all of whom he shares with wife Blake Lively.

However, that is very much not the case for Nick Cannon who announces that he has 8 kids, causing Reynolds to spit his drink out.

It was recently revealed that Cannon and model Abby De La Rosa are expecting another baby soon.

Cannon, who has openly declared that he does not subscribe to the concept of monogamy shares several children with various women already. The rapper has fathered twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife and world renowned singer, Mariah Carey. He also shares five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen with ex Brittany Bell. The most tragic of all the rapper recently lost an infant son named Zen, who was just five-months-old. The infant was suffering from brain cancer and passed away previous December. The mother was model Alyssa Scott.

However, Cannon is not just welcoming one child this year as in January, Cannon also revealed that model Bre Tiesi, and the rapper are also expecting the arrival of a new life this year sometime in the second half of 2022.

The rapper has recently revealed that after living a life of much procreation, he decided it was time for some celibacy in October of 2021. However, Cannon admitted himself that while he was pretty determined at first, his relationship with celibacy barely made it all the way to January.

While being the father of 8 children is tough, Cannon has made it clearly that his children fill his life with joy and happiness and he his more than happy to have them.