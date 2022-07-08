Nick Cannon, Father of 7, Understands Elon Musk's Struggle, Who Is A Father Of 10

Comedian, rapper, TV host, and actor, Nick Cannon and tech billionaire Elon Musk surprisingly have a lot in common, at least 7 things.

In a recent revelation, Musk has confirmed that he welcomed twins into the world in November of 2021, with none other than his company's top executive, Shivon Zilis. The news is incredibly controversial as the children were born mere weeks before Elon and Grimes welcomed their second child into the world. Elon and Grimes have split up since then.

Musk also has 5 other children with ex-wife Justine Wilson and that brings his total children count up to 9! Elon also had a 6th child with Justine Wilson who unfortunately passed away at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

As the controversial news of his twins broke out, Elon took to Twitter to confirm the news and also to have a bit of fun with it. The creator of Tesla wrote:

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

The Tweet gained quite a bit of laugh from social media users but one response stood out the most and that was from none other than Nick Cannon, who responded to the Tweet by saying:

"Right there with you my Brother!✊🏾."

This was of course a nod to the fact that Nick Cannon is father to 7 children himself and is expecting his 8th child by the end of the year with model Bre Tiesi. Cannon fathers these children with at least 5 different women much like Elon.

Nick Cannon has candidly talked about the fact that he does not subscribe to the concept of Monogamy and that all of his many children become him tons of joy. Who knew that Nick Cannon and Elon Musk could have so much in common?

Cannon recently did a commercial with Ryan Reynolds for the Deadpool actor's gin brand where he joked about needing a vasectomy cause he can't seem to stop having kids.