Nick Cannon Declares Weekends Are Flying By Too Fast

Back in the days, this sentiment would have been enough to charge Cannon with having committed a social faux pas lest someone assumed what he really meant was that weekends are long and painfully so. The television host and entertainer eventually took the matter to the social media stratosphere to express his anguish of losing some days he could call his own, a plight faced by many, and behold, the responses from his followers and admirers poured in, many of whom empathized with him.

Cannon’s message to the public on social media, though short, was loud and clear: “These weekends been flying by too fast 😭.”The icon came with its hilarity and pain that they both describe one cherished day after the other just blinking away. The reflection probably coming from an obviously busy personality and media personality just set the record straight on how everyone concurred with anguish.

Within a split second, all sorts of responses arrived, unanimous as they were. One happily described it: “By the time you blink it is Sunday morning like what 😂.” There really was a common thread on distortions of time, one mentioned, “Literally!! Be swinging and fighting the air since this morning 😂😂😂.”

Not quite so abrupt came the more philosophic ones to counter the rapid passage of time, with one user throwing in an option: “I try not to acknowledge time on weekends. Let whatever flow. Flow in alignment of whatever is supposed to happen within that window of time 😂.”

A more fanciful answer presented the argument that football robs away Sunday and that there ought to be a vote for the extra weekday–be it Friday or Monday–or some way of just calling it Freeday! The idea gained some support in spirit from others who are equally pressed for time.

The conversation then veered on into another more scientific but also conspiratorial theory: FACTSSSSS @nickcannon and it didn’t used to move fast like this dmn fast. Those scientists are current when, just a couple of years ago, they stated we were not getting a full 24 hours anymore. Like 2020 is about to be 6 years ago. Saturday moves too quick.”

Among all the lament, some personal matters got crossed in, with another follower joining in, “Yup, @nickcannon, it’s my birthday today! 🎉.”

Cannon’s careless remark hit the whole modern world in one stroke. Cannon’s post seemed like a digital water cooler where everyone came in to share in this common frustration. Reaction to that post counted. It showed that even a world-famous celebrity cannot escape from just feeling there aren’t enough hours. It was indeed a connection moment about some of life’s simplest and inescapable truths, i.e., that everyone just wishes their weekend would slow down. His fans also know him for his wild dating advice. Recently, Nick Cannon celebrated a friend’s career achievement. Furthermore, his show Wild ‘N Out continues to be a platform for comedy battles.