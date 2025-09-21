Nick Cannon Celebrates Sean Tresvant Becoming Taco Bell CEO

Instagram/@nickcannon

Nick Cannon took the opportunity to observe a big corporate milestone in diversity with an enthusiastic social media tribute to the appointment of Sean Tresvant as Taco Bell’s new CEO. The multi-hyphenate flung his salute toward the late Tresvant for his historic corporate CEO appointment at one of America’s most iconic fast food chains.

Advertisement

Cannon, who has never shied from uplifting Black excellence, shared a short and very powerful congratulatory message: “Love to see it! Shoutout to this king” with some flexing arm emojis to express his excitement. This post opened up a whole lot of drama-office celebrating-doubting-comedy.

The announcement comes at a time when discussions on representation in corporate America are gaining traction. Previously, Tresvant served as global chief marketing officer for the parent company of Taco Bell, Yum! Brands; now, armed with solid industry credentials, he steps forth as the new CEO; yet public reaction is bound to be anything but simple in any major corporate change—especially one under a brand so deeply woven in the American culture as Taco Bell.

A cascade of responses arrived, some opining from a sharp, critical point of view: “As the black community marches to becoming healthier and wiser. We steer away from and often boycott fast food. So what does it truly mean when we become CEO of one of the worst fast-food joints in the business.” This viewpoint does call to the importance of symbolic representation when it is presented within industries that, however, tend to fight the health aspirations of the communities that they are supposed to serve.

True to the essence of the Internet, humor was to be found in the majority of comments. Many poked fun at the notorious digestive track results of Taco Bell: “Please fix them meat because it will have you on the 🚽,” basically capturing in brutal honesty a shared experience. Another user chimed in: “So will it be real meat Pause or Powdered Meat still,” a nod toward household rumors regarding the chain’s ingredients.

The menu suggestions continued fast and creatively. “Oxtail barbecue taco coming soon,” predicted one hopeful fan; another implored, “Bring the choco tacos back!!!” The call for culture-infused fare was loud and clear, though one commented, “i hope he put black tacos on the menu,” which was then corrected by another: “that’s literally what they serve.” Well, there you go.

There are some who wonder if Tresvant can really force changes. One doubter stated, “It’s over for Taco Bell brother you can’t save em..you would have to change almost everything except the name.” Another offered a sort of remedy by putting it in the context of bigger corporate machinations: “Remember how new/failing networks would have all black shows until viewership and advertising is up…” Oof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon)

Amid the jokes and serious critique was some real pride. “These guys are looking at that Red Lobster CEO and realizing that young Black men can sell to almost everybody,” said one person, vaguely referencing another very recent appointment. Another remarked simply, “Go Sean proud of you,” and that was that.

Advertisement

Nick Cannon, though brief, raised a much larger conversation regarding what it means to see Black leaders running corporate institutes, especially those businesses that might have a tumultuous relationship with the communities they serve. A great mixture of hope, humor, and healthy skepticism ran through those comments. For now, it’s Tresvant’s turn to party, and only time will tell if the Crunchwrap Supreme tastes a little diferente. In other news, Chris Brown was recently declared this generation’s ultimate performer by a panel. Cannon was also spotted loading up on candy for his kids recently. On his show, a panel declared that if all you offer is body or money, you are broke. Cannon also applauded Zillionaire Doe for a genius financial strategy.