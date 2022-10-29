Niall Horan Has Said That He Will Be Releasing New Music And Touring Festival Stages In 2023

The former member of One Direction made the shocking news on Twitter on Thursday night, saying that he will be releasing a third studio album and touring music festivals for it in 2019.

I'm back. In the video posted to social media, Niall Horan tells his followers, "I've got some new music coming in the next year that I'm pleased of, and I love you being so nice with me as I've done it." Horan also expresses his gratitude to his fans for their patience as he worked on the new music.

Horan, now 29 years old, announced the new album without providing any other information, including a possible release date or the name of the record.

Following the unveiling of the celebrity's second studio album, Heartbreak Weather, in the year 2020, fans have been impatiently awaiting the arrival of fresh music from the artist. However, before that, in 2017, he debuted with the release of his album "Flicker."

However, followers will not have to wait long to see him perform live again; Horan hinted in the same social media video that he would soon hit the road again for a series of performances at music festivals across the world.

He remarked, "Something I've wanted to do for as long as I can remember is attending festivals, but I've never really had the chance to do it." So, we will be releasing other festivals for the year following this one in the coming days, weeks, and months, which I am very much looking forward to.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Horan would join The Voice's 23rd season as a new coach. He has stated that production has already begun for the upcoming season, which will premiere in 2019.