Nia DaCosta, Director Of Upcoming "The Marvels" Shares Her Thoughts On The Female Superhero Team Up Scene From Avengers: Endgame

It has been 3 years since the release of the most epic crossover film of all time Avengers: Endgame which sits comfortably on the number 2 spot in the list of the highest grossing movies of all time. It was briefly at the number 1 spot until James Cameron's Avatar was re-released and regained the top spot.

The movie provided many epic scenes but one of the most epic sequences was that of all the female superheroes coming to the aid of Peter Parker/Spider man as the armies of Thanos rushed towards him to steal the infinity gauntlet. The heroes included Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Wasp, Valkyrie, Okoye, Shuri, Pepper Potts, Gamora, Nebula, and Mantis. The only female superhero missing from the line up was the original female MCU superhero, Black Widow.

The scene got mixed reactions from fans with some praising it and others feeling that it was just pandering and if Marvel truly cared about equality and representation of females in the genre, it would make more than just a few second sequence.

Now it seems that Marvel has listened as an all female superhero line up movie will be arriving soon in the form of The Marvels, which will see the team up of Carol Danvers (Captain Marvel), Monica Rambeau (Photon) and Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel).

The director of the upcoming film Nia DaCosta has shared her thoughts on both the sequence from Avengers: Endgame and being able to direct an all female superhero film. She expressed her thoughts in the following words while speaking to Entertainment Weekly:

“I, like many women around the world, watched Avengers: Endgame, and had that six seconds of all the Marvel women together. I once had chills, but I was also very annoyed. I was like, 'Two hours of this, please.’ So it was really nice that they decided to do a team-up movie with three of my favorite heroes, so that’s what was most exciting.”

The Marvels is all set to release in July of 2023.