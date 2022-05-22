Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made no secret of their feelings at the Dior cruise show

Newlyweds Beckham and Peltz made no secret of their feelings at the Dior cruise show

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 23-year-old Brooklyn, and his new wife Nicola Peltz came to the show of the Dior Resort 2023 collection, which took place on May 19 in Los Angeles.

Nicola Peltz appeared at the Dior cruise show in a sky blue suit. The girl put on a jacket on her naked body, unbuttoning a few bottom buttons. The image was complemented by makeup with an emphasis on the eyes and concise styling. In turn, Brooklyn Beckham was dressed in a sweatshirt and trousers.

The newlyweds did not hide their feelings in public. Brooklyn gently kissed Nicola on the neck, and secular photographers captured it on camera. Then, sitting in the front rows at a fashion show, the couple held hands.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married on April 9. The wedding took place at the girl's family estate in Palm Springs, Florida, and cost the parents of the newlyweds $3.5 million.

On May 3, Beckham and Peltz came to the annual ball of the Costume Institute Met Gala. The appearance in the New York Metropolitan Museum was their first official publication on the status of spouses.

Earlier, It was reported that Nicola Peltz publicly congratulated her father-in-law on his birthday. Brooklyn Beckham's newlywed wife Nicola Peltz publicly congratulated her father-in-law on his birthday. The footballer's daughter-in-law published photos and wishes on social networks.

27-year-old Nicola Peltz shared a photo with subscribers on her personal blog, in which she appeared in an embrace with her father, billionaire Nelson Peltz, and father-in-law David Beckham. The girl accompanied the picture with a warm congratulations to the father of her husband, who recently turned 47 years old. "Happy birthday," Nicola signed, adding a heart emoji.