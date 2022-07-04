Newlyweds Beckham and Peltz celebrate their honeymoon with wine

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz honeymoon in Saint-Tropez, where they dine at sumptuous seafood restaurants and drink £4,000 a bottle of wine. It is reported by DailyMail.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz traveled to Saint-Tropez for their honeymoon. The newlyweds regularly share photos of their luxurious vacations with subscribers.

The other day, the couple dined at the beachfront restaurant Club 55, where they ate seafood and washed it down with 2006 Chateau Margaux wine, which costs more than £4,000 a bottle.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz got married in April 2022. The lavish wedding took place at the Peltz family estate in Palm Beach and cost the newlyweds £3 million.

In a previous post, 'The Shining' and 'Blade Runner actor Joe Turkel dies.

Actor Joe Turkel died at the age of 95, according to Deadline, citing his family.

The actor died on Monday, June 27, in a hospital in California. According to relatives, he died peacefully surrounded by his sons Craig and Robert.

Terkel played the bartender Lloyd in Stanley Kubrick's The Shining in 1980 and also played a major role in Ridley Scott's Blade Runner (1982).

Shortly before his death, the actor completed a memoir called The Misfortune of Success. The family plans to publish the book at the end of 2022.

Earlier, Actress Elizabeth Olsen never saw Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, in which she played the role of Scarlet Witch, according to Variety.

Olsen said she had a cold that prevented her from seeing the premiere of the film, but then Disney sent her a backup copy, which the actress did not watch because of the "too distracting" watermarks.

Advertisement

In one of the evening shows, the artist said that she was not one of those actors who liked to review and study their work. According to Olsen, she caught a cold on the day of the premiere and was therefore unable to attend.