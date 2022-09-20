New Parents Are Ashley Greene And Paul Khoury

The 35-year-old "Twilight" actress gave birth to her first child, a daughter, with her husband Paul Khoury on Friday.

Everything shifted suddenly. As quickly as you entered our lives, you erased all previous memories. There was no other consideration. To describe the love that surrounds us would be an insult to its depth. Please know how much your parents adore you. The actress made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Welcome to our world."

To wrap up her message, she announced their daughter's name: Kingsley Rainn Khoury. Her spouse also posted it on his Instagram account with the same description. In March, Greene posted an Instagram picture of her growing baby bulge in which she gushed over her boyfriend Adam Khoury.

She captioned black-and-white photographs of the Australian TV personality, 33, holding an ultrasound shot with, "I adore you more than I've ever cherished anything and somehow my heart just keeps growing to love you EVEN more."

The expecting star said, "I cannot wait to watch you share your brightness, love, and passion with our kid." Khoury, the poker pundit, expressed gratitude to his wife for giving him the greatest present imaginable.

That we can create life via love, he wrote, is truly remarkable. I'm more in love with you now than ever before, and I can't wait to start this new phase of our lives together. The newlyweds were "f-king delighted" to start a family, Khoury wrote in April on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in July 2018.

Greene's uterus had already begun to show by the end of June. She updated her Instagram followers on her growing baby belly, writing, "A stretchy LBD is my best friend.

The One Shot actor revealed to People that she and Khoury had always intended to start a family before announcing her pregnancy.