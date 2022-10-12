New Black Adam Clip Shared By Aldis Hodge Confirms That Doctor Fate's Helmet Has A Power Of Its Own

Black Adam is less than 2 weeks away from being released and the DCEU movie featuring Hollywood's most bankable star Dwayne Johnson in the titular role is generating crazy hype. Speculations are rampant regarding what direction the film will be taking, what characters will be featured, and what surprises should the audiences prepare for and new and exciting promo material is being released every day.

The latest exciting promo footage was revealed by actor Aldis Hodge who will be playing Hawkman in the movie as he appeared on the Today show and talked about the movie and what it was like for him to be playing a superhero.

“It’s not just putting on a costume, you’re putting on dreams.”



Aldis shared a clip from the movie where his character Hawkman is talking to Pierce Brosnan's character Doctor Fate and they are talking about how they will be dealing with the threat of Black Adam. There seems to be some disagreement between them on the topic but one particular part of their conversation caught the attention of the fans as Hawkman asks Doctor Fate if his helmet has shown him anything, which means that Doctor Fate's hemet in the film will have the power of foresight.

Arguably, the most exciting thing in the whole video is the recognition of the power the Helmet of Fate holds. The benefits of the Helmet of Fate go beyond the imaginations of the viewers, which decidedly puts Doctor Fate at a huge advantage. However, through discussion between Doctor Fate and Black Adam, it is revealed that the foresight of the Helmet of Fate cannot protect the Justice Society of America from the wrath of Black Adam.

Doctor Fate did not specifically mention this outcome to Hawkman however the video shows that he knows his fellows may not survive unless they joined forced with Black Adam. The whole clip showed the dynamic between the Justice Society of America Both Hawkman and Doctor Fate lead the Justice Society of America however the difference lies in Doctor Fate being viewed as a mentor while Hawkman is simply just a chairperson. Hawkman shares many tendencies with the antihero however Dcotr Fate is expected to be the voice of reason.