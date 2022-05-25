Unusual images from the new Balenciaga collection, which will soon be tried on by Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

The creative director of the French House of Demna brought the Resort 2023 collection to New York. In it, he tried to expose the vices of modern society and made a collaboration with Adidas.

Sunday morning on the New York Stock Exchange, perhaps, was the most unusual in the history of the financial institution. Celebrities took the place of fussing brokers: Pharrell Williams with his family, Ye (or, as we used to call him, Kanye West), Chloe Sevigny, Megan Thee Stallion, Frank Ocean, Alexa Demi, and even the mayor of the Big Apple, Eric Adams. The reason for such a high concentration of stars in one place was that Demna: the creative director of Balenciaga, brought the Resort 2023 collection to New York.

The latex bodysuits completely hid the faces of the show's models; they were corporate raiders on their way to either a rave or a private adult party. Demna has hit the nerve of time again: Wall Street has been hit hard in the past few weeks by the hype surrounding a looming recession in the US, so the stock market run was just another confirmation of the general alarm.

The creative director of Balenciaga showed on the impromptu runway branded shouldered wool and satin silk coats, maxi dresses sparkling with hundreds of sequins, in which we can imagine Kim Kardashian, flying pleated polka dot midis, luxurious blouses with bows at the neck, and crocodile-effect pencil skirts. However, the main news during the show was the presentation of the collaboration between the French fashion house and Adidas.

The voluminous tracksuits that became Demna's signature a few years ago have received the Adidas Tristripes, as have iconic Triple S sneakers and Balenciaga leather handbags.