Netizens Have Criticized Reality TV Star And Entrepreneur Kylie Jenner And Her Partner, Rapper Travis Scott

A picture Jenner shared of two individuals embracing next to their two luxury jets infuriated online users. "Shall we take yours or mine?" reads the title of the photo.

In light of escalating US daily expenses and global warming, users viewed the article as gloating and blasted the pair for flaunting their private jets, which have a significant carbon imprint.

"Perhaps don't take any to lessen your carbon emissions?" "How about combating global warming?" or "Do you believe this post is suitable given the current global warming crisis?" Observers noted.

People also were offended by Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner 's display of wealth. "This exhibition of your money is amazing. Such a distance from folk's everyday issues, "Why boast on social media about what you have.

Other individuals are not as fortunate as you are, so calm down, distasteful bragging," commented fans of the television star.

Momager Kris Jenner and her lover Corey Gamble were also spotted traveling with Kylie, who has a roomy fancy jet with ten white leather interiors monogrammed with her letters.

The actual trip from Los Angeles to Palm Springs takes 49 mins max, including the 30 minutes in the air.

Stars like Kylie have come under fire for using expensive flights, especially for short distances. We may not have to fly on private aircraft to Palm Springs, Joaquin Phoenix said in a call for sacrifice at the 2020 Oscars.

During that week, Kylie supported her boyfriend by posing in a set of his most recent footwear partnership.

It happened just before Dior was scheduled to partner with the rapper to introduce the B713 sneaker. Another recent post with Travis shows that Jenner is an all-around nurturing partner.

The former member of the Kardashian family posted an Instagram Story segment last week while she made her lover a filling meal.