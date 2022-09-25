Netflix's New Thriller Starring Noah Centineo, "The Recruit"

During Saturday's Tudum Global Fan Event, Netflix unveiled the first image from their upcoming action-thriller film, The Recruit, which stars a 26-year-old actor making his debut in the genre. With The Recruit, not only is Centineo venturing into the high-pressure world of spy games, but he is also serving as executive producer for the first time.

In the upcoming series, the star of To All The Boys I've Loved Before plays a rookie CIA lawyer who is confronted with a governmental scandal that poses a danger to the agency's long-standing policy of maintaining secrecy. The character, played by Centineo, finds himself in the middle of a conflict when a former agent holds sensitive information over his head as a type of ransom in exchange for her dismissal.

The series, which was once known as the Untitled Noah Centineo Project, has also attracted the participation of Aarti Mann (Never Have I Ever), Kristian Bruun (Orphan Black), Laura Haddock (White Lines), Daniel Quincy Annoh (Americanah), Fivel Stewart (Atypical), Vondie Curtis Hall (Harriet), and Colton Dunn (Superstore).

Centineo has stayed within the Netflix family with his representations of correspondingly considerate teen starlets in Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and The Perfect Date. Before his role as Peter Kavinsky, opposite Lana Condor's Laura Jean Covey, in the To All The Boys... trilogy, Centineo kept it in the Netflix family by playing Peter Kavinsky in the To All The Boys... trilogy.

In a previous post, Since the first movie in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy was released on Netflix in 2018, fans of the series have been completely captivated by the love tale of the teenage couple.

Now that the third film in the series is available to stream on Netflix, the author of the books on which the films are based has shared with PEOPLE that viewers may be startled by the amount of emotion that is displayed in the concluding chapter. As Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) enter adulthood, their love is about to be put to the test in the most significant way it has been put to the test thus far.