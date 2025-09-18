Netflix's 'Beauty In Black' Season 2 Part 1 Leaves Viewers Begging For More

Instagram/@netflix

The first episode of the second season of Beauty In Black arrived on Netflix, leaving viewers scrambling for more. On the still theatric and comedic approach rendered by the Tyler Perry show, viewers clamored for more. This season stirred a heated reaction from viewers who congratulated its fictitious humor and compelling family drama.

Advertisement

There was an Instagram clip that the streaming outfit would post from the new season. Mrs. Bellarie was absolutely clear and conscious as she declared the words: “that’s MRS. BELLARIE to you.” This phrase now resides in the hearts of fans and has garnered thousands of engagements as views flooded the comment section after binge-watching the new season.

The season has been dearly appreciated, with many calling out the show’s amazing humor and serious drama as they foster warmth among the people. One viewer commented in excitement: “Season 2 got me laughing throughout the episodes. Kimmie (Mrs Bellarie) showed them all shege lol, can’t wait for the next season.” Countless others also agreed and were absorbed in the storyline.

The other ones said, “Yall done got me hooked…. Ion like it.” Meaning the predominant sort of TV station they love to hate. Another common voice applauded how the show kept everyone on the edge of their seats, with another shouting out, “All in one sitting,” followed soon by a demand, “Yooooo hurry up with part two.”

The dynamics between characters garnered some significant mentions, especially that of Mrs. Bellarie concerning others, as evidenced in the comment, “Jules too out order know your place,” which were the very power struggles that provided joy to watch. Another poster took a side in favor of Mrs. Bellarie with: “Mrs Bellaire indeed… Motha-fker. Jules respect ur new boss.”

Among others, there were worries about the show’s balance of content. Representative is one complaint that reads: “Season two was just too much swearing and too much talking. Less content.” This gained some fan attention and sparked a dialogue about the tone and direction of the show.

Plus all the comments furthered the manifestation of ‘Beauty In Black’s international appeal, with the Portuguese speaking viewers exclaiming, “Aguardando os dias pela parte 2” (Waiting for the days for part 2), and the Spanish-speaking viewers asking, “Cuando viene Part 2?” (When is Part 2 coming?). Such global attention is indicative of a popular show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

Most comments centered on specific memorable scenes of the season. One viewer reminisced, “Baaaby, when Charles went to Roy house after he found out about Him & Varney and when Ms. Olivia found out, and called Charles while he was at the club. Hilarious!” Werehereto had another fan chiming in, “I liked when she slapped him severally till he picked correction.” demonstrating how some moments were universally intriguing.

The show’s producer, Tyler Perry, received many messages crying for more. One commenter summarized the recognizably lengthy review perfectly: “Netflix ppl tell Mr. Perry WE the people need more episodes in this half seasons! I finished in 1 day, it was SO good! I love how there were more comedic moments this season to offset all the drama.”

Advertisement

Much of this talk kills show’s trending power. The Black has had the minds of viewers in suspension, with no attempt at fine timing being made ever since. So, all credit goes to the sharply written script, great characters, and that wonderful mixture of drama and comedy worthy of creating another viral moment for Netflix. There is such high anticipation for Part 2 and the loyalty shown for Perry’s storytelling magic across the globe remains undeterred. Fans are also eagerly awaiting news on other projects like Zatima Season 4. The show’s star, Diamond White, has also been a topic of conversation. Perry recently teased a new script, which many fans hope is for Why Did I Get Married Again. Through it all, Perry often shares a powerful message about failure and faith with his audience.