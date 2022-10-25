Netflix Will Keep Kanye West's Documentary Indefinitely. Contrasted With Anti-Semitic ranting, Jeen-Yuhs

Netflix has stated that despite Kanye West's latest anti-Semitic statements, they will not be removing his documentary Jeen-Yuhs from their streaming service. According to TMZ, the online streaming giant has decided to continue hosting the three-part documentary series because they do not do business with West. The video does not include any anti-Semitic sentiments of its own.

The album Jeen-Yuhs, released earlier this year, focused on Kanye West's professional and personal lives. Representatives for Netflix noted that the company has not taken down movies with other high-profile actors even after those stars got into trouble.

Several of West's other business partners, including Balenciaga, Vogue, and his legal team, have severed their links with the Heartless rapper, and celebrities have been lobbying Adidas to do the same. West is now 45 years old.

Adidas, which has manufactured and distributed Ye's Yeezy brand for almost ten years, has placed its cooperation with West under evaluation but has not yet commented on his unsettling words.

Adidas will not fire me even if I say offensive things to Jews. So what do we do now? So what do we do now? West confessed during the latest episode of Drink Champs, which has since been removed from its streaming platform.

Even though the sports clothing firm has not yet stated the scandal, West's estranged family resorted to social networks on Monday to criticize the Donda rapper.

In an Instagram Account, the mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, called out the man who is no longer his wife, saying that hate speech is unacceptable and can never be justified.

According to the letter written by the founder of Skims, who is 42 years old, "I stand in solidarity with the Jewish community and demand for the horrific violence and ugly discourse against them to come to an eventual cessation.