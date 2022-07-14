Netflix Show Black Mirror Is Returning For a 6th Season, Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul Among Others In The Cast Announced

Black Mirror has been making audiences worry about the future for 5 seasons straight but hasn't been around for 3 years now, and perhaps it's for the best since the present condition of the world is starting to look no less than a season of Black Mirror itself. Regardless, the show which tackles Dystopian futures brought about by advancing technology is ready to hit the screens once again for season 6.

The show always has impressive casts involved who bring the scripts to light with their top-notch acting and this season's cast is looking no less. So far the names confirmed for season 6 of Black Mirror are:

Zazie Beetz, known for her performance in Atlanta , Paapa Essiedu, famous for I May Destroy You , Josh Hartnett, known for The Fear Index , Aaron Paul, most famous for his performance in the incredibly popular Breaking Bad , Kate Mara known for starring in Pose, Danny Ramirez from Tales of the Walking Dead , Clara Rugaard from The Rising , Auden Thornton, who starred in the popular show This is Us , and finally Anjana Vasan known for their performance in Killing Eve .

The cast is looking good so far and more names are yet to be announced on the list and fans are looking forward to what dystopian horrors they'll be witnessing this time around.

The creator of the show, Charlie Brooker has talked about the dystopian horrors he depicts in the show and said that he isn't someone predicting the future, but rather his inspirations for the show come from observation of the present and speculating where it's going.

Speaking of the premiere of the show Charlie said, "The pig plot was inspired by Gordon Brown’s Gillian Duffy moment, when he called a Labour voter a bigoted woman and 'had to go and apologize, and it became this bizarre circus of calamity. I was just watching it thinking, 'No one’s in charge here.'"

The 6th season of Black Mirror is in production and while no release date has been announced yet, we can expect the show to begin streaming in a year or so.