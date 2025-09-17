Nessa Barrett Gets Strip Club Etiquette Lessons From Jermaine Dupri

Instagram/@nessnitty

Jermaine was asked to impart some valuable lessons: how to throw money properly in a strip club. This went viral during the promotion of Dupri’s album Magic City. Nessa says she only had a few bills and needed to get some more tips on technique. The conversation had fans laughing and commenting with their own strip club stories.

Okay, so Nessa gave us one of the randomest and funniest celeb moments of the week. She got seated with Jermaine Dupri and really went deep into the kind of thing most celebs wouldn’t touch with a ten-foot pole: strip club etiquette. Specifically: how to throw dollar bills.

So, according to the clip, Nessa appeared to hold a small stack of bills, looked genuinely confused, and “This is all I had,” she almost said apologetically. “Don’t judge me!” But JD, being the Atlanta club veteran he is, didn’t let her off the hook and jumped right into teacher mode. He went on to explain the whole science: Why you need ones, not big bills; throwing 20s will somehow make all the dancers swarm your section; and throwing technique (wrist, not elbow) shall be imparted to you.

This exchange was priceless because Nessa was asking questions most would be too shy to ask: “Will we get judged at Magic City?” “…Is there a specific technique?” JD’s answer was that basically, if you throw 20s, then you start communicating: ballin’.

The moment went impromptu, and the fans fell in love with it. The comment section was converted into strip club storytime.

One glitches out at the price, saying, “Two dances for $20?? What??” …The user did have a point, though. Very cheap, actually.

Another fan gave an in-real-life count: “This was me asking the homie, SuperBowl weekend in Vegas. Gurl, I was confused first too. But he got me stack of one’s and the strippers started coming.” See? It’s an American experience-we’ve all been there, fumbling with bills and praying we don’t appear lost.

Someone went ahead and added the perfect musical reference, throwing in a Waka Flocka Flame lyric: “Jackson’s to the ceiling that’s how we ballin.” Because, really…what’s better to describe strip club philosophy?

However, Nessa would probably make for the best response by jumping into the comments to joke with her friend Katrina: “Do your wrists hurt from Magic City?” Katrina replied, “I threw everything I had in the first 5 minutes there soooo not enough money thrown to have to ice my wrists.” That is honestly the most relatable strip club story ever told.

It’s just… so refreshing in its normalcy? There’s this huge music producer giving actual tangible advice, and a pop star with real curiosity about something in an area quite outside herself. What we don’t often get is to see celebs actually openly clueless about something and willing to learn, publicly at that.

Well, on the other hand, JD’s new album Magic City literally takes its name from one of Atlanta’s biggest strip clubs. So the timing is just flawless, and it felt like a genuine conversation, definitely not staged. The album’s secret weapon was its producer, DJ Outtaspace.

At the end of the day, this is just one of those fun, lighthearted moments that remind us: celebrities are just people too; they don’t know how to throw money properly either, worry about being judged, and are too shy to ask for help from someone- usually a legendary producer who’s probably seen every trick on the menu. This producer has a long history of hits, including a major anniversary for an Usher hit.

Nessa’s ability to ask what should be dumb questions, and JD’s patient answers, made for an entertainingly weirdly informative moment: bringing the gift of knowing that at Magic City, you bring ones, not 20s, unless, of course, you want to start a riot. The conversation also brought to mind another Atlanta anthem, this one featuring CeeLo Green.