NBC's The Voice Coaches Reunite For New Season With Heartfelt Camaraderie

Instagram/@nbcthevoice

With the new season on the verge of airing, the reunited four coaches-Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg-are very much excited to get together once more. The highly anticipated fill-in-the-gap comeback will go on air Monday at 8/7c on NBC and Peacock.

Advertisement

An unscripted clip shared on Instagram by The Voice represented the coaches reminiscing about what they missed during the break. It was about their relationships with each other and the unique experience of discovering talent. At least one coach referred to the nervousness she felt at her very first show, likening it to a “first day at school stuff” moment, hoping that the employment of her fellow coaches would not be forced to organize them for TV. Another coach very briefly colored-in-the-lines, weighing in with how much she missed the “camaraderie of the coaches,” the “rollercoaster of emotions” as they would hear new voices, and making life-changing decisions for these contestants.

According to the comments given by one of the coaches, the four share more than just a professional relationship. That particular coach enjoyed reminiscing about the backstage laughter and the countless gigs because these relationships deepened and proved genuine, never mocked for the camera’s sake. This short behind-the-scenes peek at their chemistry has, indeed, amped up all the anticipation the fans have in waiting for the new season.

The comment section of the video was instantly engulfed in a huge wave of excitement for the new season and tributes to the fan’s favorite coaches. One stated, “4 amazing coaches, this season will be so good!” This is essentially what the general feeling for the new installment. Along with the show, the comment section exploded with supporters cheering for specific coaches, many claiming allegiance to particular teams.

Details defending Team Niall were loud and clear, one commenting, “Team buble all the way ❤️❤️❤️,” while another blasé comment stated, “#TEAMNIALL is ready to go. I love all these coaches though. It’s going to be a great season. 🔥” Such excitement for Horan’s return go on throughout the comment section.

Reba’s fans responded with much love; one said, “Did Reba make Tots or fried pickles this season?! ❤️,” referencing the country star’s famous custom of bringing her own food to the set. Another one just said, “Love ye all esp team Niall x,” which was a shout-out to all coaches, with Niall’s team as the primary focus.

The majority of comments mentioned how genuine chemistry the coaches do have both before and behind the camera. “These 4 people are really the best coaches ever! They have real chemistry between themselves & really care about the people on their teams,” uttered an observant viewer. The very same was supported by another one, fueled by affection: “Love this kind of conversations, feel like knowing these coaches more on a personal level ❤️ Cannot wait to see you all again tomorrow.”

The commenting was fueling the hype, with one inquiry saying, “Let’s go!! Monday will be here soon!!” expressing the impatient anticipation for the premiere shared by many others. Another one simply said, “Can hardly wait! Love these coaches!” expressing universal adulation for the coaching lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

While most comments were showing hype for the new season, one user popped in with “Wont they release one blind audition video before the premiere tomorrow?” indicating the height of anticipation surrounding the episodes of the first season. The overwhelming response to the preview video is wired back into the fact that fans just love both the show’s format and the current dynamics of the coaching panel.

The Voice has remained preeminent by not only featuring vocal talent but real relationships between coaches that morph throughout the seasons. It is this real scrappy camaraderie, sprinkled with life-changing opportunities for the contestants, that is great TV, keeping the viewers rooting for more through numerous seasons. A new season must bring with it some more etched-in-memory moments, emotional spirals, and witty banter from the beloved coaches.

Advertisement

With the premiere looming larger at the door, those in The Voice community were bubbling with excitement, ready to work for their coaches and begin the quest for the next generation of musical talent. With this, a new chapter is being added to the already successful run of the series, holding onto the very same special ingredients that made it so successful while simultaneously pushing the reasonably sincere relations of the coaches into the limelight. The show’s format often leads to moments of high drama, like when time runs out for blind auditions. The emotional impact of the show is profound, as seen when LeAnn Rimes received a heartfelt tribute.