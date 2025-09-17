Naturi Naughton-Lewis Shows Off Intense Jump Rope Workout In Front Yard

Instagram/@naturi4real

Naturi Naughton-Lewis had gone outside and filmed her muscle-thumping jump rope workout-and then attached a grateful note for her trainer, Jerry Joseph. The Power actress garnered some rather mixed reactions from some viewers, about her looks and the location of her exercise, as she was jump-roping with great stamina in her front yard.

Naturi Naughton-Lewis exercising outside while the world looks on. The actress and ex-3LWer posted a video of herself going hard with her jump rope routine in her front yard, captioned with her trademark enthusiasm: “We back OUTSIDE! Literally!” She gave her trainer Jerry Joseph subjective praise for “getting me togethaaa!” An interesting narrative develops from Naughti’s hashtags, literally detailing her Double Dutch skills-from childhood to present-day.

The video saw Naughti-Naughton holding unto that dye-hard form and rhythm with the jump rope, her jump-roping focused and fit in gym clothes. Tru, her daughter, apparently joins these sessions sometimes, according to the caption. But the allure was the sorts of human cries for the location almost as loud as those for the workout.

One person instantly noticed the front yard setting: “In the front yard!? My mother always told us to stay in the back because her neighbors didn’t need to know our business.” This then blossomed into a discussion of privacy versus pride in one’s fitness journey.

Most comments, of course, were regarding the transformation of Naturi. Many users expressed shock at how slim she has become, with one commenting, “You look amazing 🤩 2 babies where 👀,” while another expressed shock and praised her, “Is this really you 😮 like you look cuter 🙌🙌 big ups mama.” The actress is on a fairly open platform in documenting her continuing fitness journey since the birth of her second child.

There were naysayers as well, one retorting, “Naaa not this small…. Put some weight back on,” another saying, “Hopefully she’s going to start building muscle now to add curves.” This again got the whole speculation going about a possible movie role, with many jumping in with, “Ok what movie is she training for ? She’s getting ready ❤️🔥” and “Is this for a new movie or what?”

Such jump rope skills deserved so much respect! “Man jump rope ain’t no joke that shit look simple but it’s notttt it will whoop yo asssss 😂,” said one user, with another joining in, “Stamina 🔥 I can’t jump continuously, kudos girl!!!” The thread was then fleshed out further with a contribution from her trainer Jerry Joseph, “Let’s gooo we working 💪🏾💪🏾.”

Several comments addressed her musical past, one of the fans saying, “People forget you were one of three little women 🫶🏽 💪🏽💪🏽” while another merely stated, “Back on ya 3LW 🔥,” blending nostalgia with encouragement for her present-day fitness journey.

Mixed reactions show how public figures deal with body image conversations when engaging in personal fitness journeys. Naughton-Lewis maintains her typically positive vibes while putting in the work for her health goals, backyard and all.