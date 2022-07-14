Natalie Portman Reveals What Chris Hemsworth Did For Their Kiss Scene In Thor: Love And Thunder

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth both got in incredible shape to play their respective versions of Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder , but their method to do that varied significantly, especially in terms of their diet. Portman, who is a vegan went for a completely non-meat diet to bulk up while Hemsworth who is not, eats at least 10 meat-based meals a day.

However, despite looking like a big muscular monster on the outside, it turns out that Chris Hemsworth is a softie on the inside as Natalie Portman reveals that on the day they were to shoot their kissing scene for Love and Thunder, Chris Hemsworth let go of the meat completely for one day, to make sure that Portman does not feel any discomfort.

"He’s really nice. The day we had a kiss scene, he didn’t eat meat that morning because I’m vegan. And he eats meat like every half hour. Like, that was so thoughtful," revealed Portman in an interview.

Portman revealed that she had not asked Hemsworth to do that or even hinted at it in any way but he did it anyway because well, the God of Thunder is apparently also the God of Niceness.

"That’s not something I’m angry about or care about, but he was just being thoughtful. He’s just a very nice person," said Portman.

Hemsworth eats roughly 4500 calories per day to maintain his godly physique and to remove meat from that diet for even a day is a big deal.

Thor: Love and Thunder co-star Tessa Thompson expressed her shock at the little gesture from Hemsworth. The actress who plays Valkyrie in the movie said that she is surprised that Hemsworth could even go without meat for a day.

Hemsworth has said that his diet routine is based on the rule, "eat till you feel sick," while his trained Luke Zocchi has joked that training Hemsworth is like "training a thoroughbred horse."

It's nice to know that the God of Thunder is out here making sure to remind men that chivalry isn't dead yet.