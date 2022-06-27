Natalie Portman, in a champagne mini dress, came to the premiere of the movie 'Thor: Lightning and Thunder'

41-year-old Actress Natalie Portman attended the premiere of "Thor: Lightning and Thunder" in a short champagne-colored dress. The corresponding photos appeared in the Associated Press agency.

Thursday, June 23rd, Thor: Lightning and Thunder premiered at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. The picture was presented by the leading actors, in particular Natalie Portman.

The actress appeared on the red carpet in a champagne sequined Celine mini dress and gold stiletto sandals.

The stylists put Natalie Portman's hair in a sleek bun, and the makeup artists gave her bright makeup with smokey eyes in brown tones and nude lipstick.

Natalie Portman's company was made up by her husband, Benjamin Millepied.

In addition to them, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataki, Christian Bale and Sandra Blazic, Chris Pratt, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, and others were also seen at the premiere.

In a previous post, Gold Coast resident Paula Stafford, considered the country's inventor of the bikini, has died in Australia, ABC News reports.

Field Stafford was 102 years old. She was born in Melbourne in 1920 and trained in housekeeping at the Emily MacPherson School.

The Gold Coast resident made a two-piece swimsuit for herself - as Paula Stafford said in an interview with ABC in 2014, she did not know the word "bikini" then and called the beach suit simply "two-piece." She made a leotard by cutting the one-piece into upper and lower halves.

Paula Stafford became the popularizer of the bikini in Australia in the 1940s; when this model, which is considered the inventor of the French designer Louis Reard, on the continent, it was Paula Stafford who was able to turn a personal passion into a family business.

In the 50s, women who saw her in a two-piece swimsuit on the beach came up and asked to sew the same for them.