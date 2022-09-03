Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth Get close to Zeus in Thor: Love and Thunder, starring Russell Crowe

Before the movie's digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD releases, a deleted scene from the movie that has Chris Hemsworth as Thor and Natalie Portman as Jane, who is battling cancer, is seen to be having a romantic moment.

But unlike the sequence that was ultimately eliminated, this scene concludes with a surprise trip from Zeus (Russell Crowe), who Jane greets as he emerges through a privacy curtain holding an ice cream cone. Have you remained still the entire time?

Zeus nods thoughtfully, then informs Thor that You might actually be an emotion god after all. While the scene's context is not given, moviegoers may recall that after Thor uses Zeus' thunderbolt to impale him, Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) steals it to help the nice people in battle. Zeus endures, and in a closing scene, he orders his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) to kill Thor as retribution.

The "Fighting for You" clip listed above, as well as three other scenes, will be included in the forthcoming digital, 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD versions (apart from Disney+). Taika Waititi, the filmmaker and co-writer, will also provide an audio commentary and a comedy reel.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, which debuted in theatres on July 8, Thor, Jane, Valkyrie, and Korg (Waititi, 47) band together to battle the latest major villain, Gorr (Christian Bale).

The film, which stars Hemsworth, 39, as the supporter god Thor, follows Thor as he embarks on a search for inner peace following the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Other Disney+ Day premieres besides Thor: Love and Thunder on September 8 have included live-action Pinocchio, the Cars spin-off series Cars on the Road, a behind-the-scenes look at the development of Thor: Love and Thunder, and much more.

Hemsworth reflected on his over ten years as Thor on the big screen in a behind-the-scenes featurette he posted on Instagram in June. Hemsworth's solo superhero movie from 2011—the fourth installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe—was the beginning of his over ten years as the character.