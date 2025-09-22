Natalie Nunn Announces Zeus Takeover At LIV Miami For Baddies Event

Instagram/@realmissnatalienunn

Natalie Nunn will host the big party at LIV Miami for the Zeus Network. In an excited post, the reality TV star and ‘Baddies’ queen hinted at a night of mayhem and filming, quite probably for the famed show.

About to see Natalie Nunn show off some vibes in Miami! The beautiful television personality and self-proclaimed “Baddies CEO” went on social media to announce a Zeus Network takeover at the best club in the world, LIV Miami. The post simply said, “It’s a Zeus take over tonight LIV miami we about to go crazy! Movie 🎥,” causing an uproar of excitement from fans. One would assume that it will be filmed as some sort of episode or special for the ‘Baddies’ franchise at Zeus.

Fans packed hundreds of responses; some wanted to be there, and others wished to watch the drama unfold from their couches. The comment section quickly became a jam session for praise and positive energy, as well as the usually unconventional statements that follow Nunn wherever she goes through the internet.

Many slammed the impossibility of their attendance: “Wish i was thereeee,” said one user, with fire emojis-probably the common sentiment of most. Another predicted what would occur after the night: “I wish I could pop out tonight , I know it’s about to be a movie on every blog.” This gave away the gist of having an event surrounding Natalie Nunn will guarantee viral moments being filled into headlines.

The real support started coming from those very fans who will be present at the party. “See you there boss,” gave a direct interaction from who could be on that guest list. Another user made his allegiance clear with, “It’s Natalie Nunn forever and Kay Dubb for Baddies USA,” hence supporting certain cast members coming from a very powerful fan base.

The post then turned into a rally for fans to speak their mind about recent ‘Baddies’ storylines with one user adding, “Okay about tonight show nat you let summer and dolly disrespect tf out of you and as the ‘BADDIES CEO’ you should stand on business!”

And, while one would expect the comments to be filled with celebratory vibes, another user offered a piece of advice that was very direct: “the facetune needs to stop sista…”

Nunn, known for her ‘Bad Girls Club’ days and exectuvie role for ‘Baddies,’ keep a firm stance on reality TV. Her ability to generate buzz and keep her audience engaged-they are intertwined in her appetite for admiring or criticizing one another-makes events like the Zeus takeover at LIV Miami so dear and cherished among herself and her community. Thus, that night will be etched in history as yet another dime-worthy moment for the reality TV woman. She has also been busy with her new record label, a talent search for it, and teasing new music video choreography. In other casting news, she recently sought to recruit Vandal from Queens for Baddies.