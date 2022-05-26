Naomi Campbell with revealing cleavage and other guests of the premiere of the film "The decision to leave" in Cannes. The 75th Cannes Film Festival continues: on May 23, the jury and guests of the event are watching Park Chan-wook's South Korean film "The Decision to Leave," about the mysterious death of a man and a detective who is trying to figure out a complicated story.

Star guests came to watch the crime drama: models Naomi Campbell in a couture Valentino dress with a spectacular neckline, Anja Rubik in Saint Laurent from the autumn-winter collection, and Daphne Groeneveld in Zuhair Murad. You can see the outfits of the famous Cannes spectators in our selection of images.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing: half of the official program is over, and there is less than a week left before the grand closing of the event. The world premieres of the fantastic film Three Thousand Years of Waiting with Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba in the lead roles and the biographical movie Armageddon Time with Anne Hathaway and Kirill Serebrennikov's new work Tchaikovsky's Wife have already died down.

Last weekend, Cannes' active life was not stopped, and the stars did not go to the seashore to enjoy a relaxed holiday, there were still photo calls with film teams and the red carpet at the Palais des Film Festivals was crowded. U Magazine shows what celebrities wore during premieres, social events, and walks around Cannes.