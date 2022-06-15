Naomi Campbell was upset because of the search at Sofia airport

Supermodel Naomi Campbell was extremely upset by the search she was subjected to at Sofia airport in May of this year, as she considered it a manifestation of racism. This is reported by the Daily Mail.

The fact that Naomi Campbell was searched at the airport of the country's capital on her way to shooting in Bulgaria was told to the publication by sources close to the supermodel. According to them, she came to the conclusion that

she was sent for inspection because of the color of her skin.

"Naomi was very upset. The whole incident affected her absolutely terribly. She flew to an amazing shoot and was looking forward to it, but it ruined her whole trip to Bulgaria," said the source of the publication.

Later, the supermodel was photographed leaving the airport in a baseball cap - she was clutching a handbag in her hands.

It is noted that Naomi Campbell completed her work after the incident.

The fact is that the airport staff in Sofia actually questioned a celebrity. What's more, they searched for objects from the '90s. According to Campbell, it all happened because he was black. Naomi has always been known for her sharp tongue and heavy character. But, of course, such an incident greatly disturbed the model.

A friend of Campbell's, who is an active supporter of the Black Lives Meter Movement, admits that the 52-year-old model can no longer recover.

Note that this is not the first time Naomi has had problems with airport workers. In 2008, Campbell was handcuffed and taken off the plane after a fight with police at Heathrow Airport.

It was alleged that he had an argument with a flight attendant, who refused to put his suitcase on the board because it was too heavy.

By the way, the network recently suspected that Naomi Campbell was having an affair with a divorced billionaire, whose fortune is estimated at $8.9 billion.