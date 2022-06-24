Naomi Campbell was an hour and a half late for Vogue and Snapchat dinner

Naomi Campbell came to the Vogue and Snapchat dinner party an hour and a half late. PageSix reports it.

The supermodel was invited to an exclusive dinner hosted by Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

According to insiders of the publication, 52-year-old Campbell entered the party in sunglasses. However, it was already night outside the window, and the event itself was held in the hall of the Hôtel Du Cap-Eden-Roc hotel in Cannes.

"She came in very late, in the middle of dinner," sources said. However, they noted that all other members arrived on time, including Paris Hilton and Jared Leto.

The dinner party was dedicated to Snapchat and Vogue's "Redefining the Body" exhibition at the La Malmaison Art Center in Cannes.

Earlier, It was said that British artist Harry Styles teamed up with Italian brand Gucci to create a capsule clothing collection called "Ha Ha Ha Ha." It is reported by WWD.

Harry Styles has been working with the fashion house for a long time and managed to make friends with its creative director Alessandro Michele.

"It was easier for him to create things with me than for me to sing with him," the designer explained the conditions for creating the collection.

The capsule features 70s-inspired pieces: bell bottoms, duffle coats, teddy bear brooches, colorful shirts, velvet tuxedo jackets, leather boots with a heart patch, and newsboy caps.

"It's the image of a lord turning into a rock star," Michele explained.

The collection will hit stores in October. The creative director of Gucci believes that it will attract not only Styles fans but also "anyone who is not indifferent to clothes."

The name of the capsule is a combination of the initials of Michele's and Styles' names and the sound of the laughing emoji that ended their messages to each other for years.