Naomi Campbell Earned An Honorary Doctorates Degree For Her Work In The Fashion Industry

Naomi Campbell is known as an exceptional actress as well as one of the most stunning models to walk the runway. She has a graceful fashion sense and is known for her amazing fashion styles. She first began her career at the age of 15 and has only been rising since that time.

Because of her incredible fashion sense, Naomi has recently been awarded an honorary doctorate because of her work in the fashion industry. The degree has been given to her in England by the University for the Creative Arts. This has been another one of the groundbreaking achievements that Naomi has achieved in her life.

The degree is the best thing for Naomi and her ongoing legacy in the fashion industry. She attended the commencement ceremony in London at the Royal Festival Hall. She wore a beige jumpsuit as well as black boots that peeked out from underneath her gown and cap.

Naomi is now 52 years old however that doesn't stop her from being the best in the game. She posted the ceremony on her Instagram wearing her cap and gown and smiling wide for the camera. She was also reported to be smiling with tears of joy as she spoke to the audience. In her speech, she recalled attending the fashion house Balenciaga Couture's presentation just a day before walking the runway alongside Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, and many others. In her runway walk, she wore a voluminous floor-length black coat that she made look amazing.

There has been no stopping Naomi from achieving her dreams and living her best life. The fashion industry is very grateful for the contributions that Naomi has made and thus is so proud of her for everything she has done and achieved. Ever since she was 15, she has worked to represent black women as models.

Advertisement

She has had some tough times too. While she was modeling at a younger age, she was not advertised as much as her fellow white models were. She has also been very vocal about "Black Lives Matter". She has hope that change for the black community is coming as she looks forward to the world moving together to live in peace and harmony.