Naomi Campbell Celebrated Bastille Day With Brigitte Macron

Model Naomi Campbell appeared on the Champs Elysees in Paris during the Bastille Day celebrations. Writes about it Daily Mail.

Naomi Campbell wore a Louis Vuitton look for a commemorative event in France. The model appeared in a knitted A-line fashion house dress, monogrammed ankle boots with a small heel, and a white bag.

At the celebration, Naomi Campbell was photographed with the wife of French President Brigitte Macron.

The First Lady wore a key-print fitted dress and matching pumps to celebrate Bastille Day. With parades held annually since 1880, celebrations include public holidays, dancing, and fireworks.

And this year, the parade paid special tribute to Ukraine as it marched with its Eastern European allies to show its support.

The traditional parade also featured fighter jets and military vehicles to demonstrate France's military efforts to help the war-torn country.

The traditional parade in Paris was attended by military aircraft and military equipment. During this action, Naomi Campbell took pride in placing on the podium.

In a previous post, "I am honored to be here today. "All I can think about is the fact that Balenciaga was on the catwalk at that time yesterday," he told the stage.

Campbell wore a traditional hat and gown to the ceremony, but after the official part, she went for a photo shoot with UCA President Bashir Maho and showed off a Burberry brand suit.

Campbell was accompanied by his mother, Valerie Morris, who also wore a Burberry. Morris chose a bright orange monogrammed silk set that hung around her waist, which she paired with a black pump and Lola bag.

Earlier, The wife of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and top model Carla Bruni appeared at a show in Paris. The corresponding pictures were published in the Global Look Press photo bank.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, June 23, as part of Paris Fashion Week, the Alexandre Mattiussi spring-summer 2023 men's collection was shown. Among the celebrities who arrived to watch the fashion show was 54-year-old Carla Bruni.