Naked dress again: Kylie Jenner appeared on the red carpet of the Billboard Music Awards 2022. The 24-year-old celebrity loves spectacular appearances. This time around, for the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Kylie Jenner opted for a long-sleeve Balmain dress that created the illusion of sheer to show off her famous curves. At the same time, formally, the model in blue-gray colors was not "naked" since the outfit was rather closed. Dresses with an optical illusion are generally a clear trend of the latest carpets more expensive: Bella Thorne and Bella Hadid wore similar looks.

Kylie attended the event with her 4-year-old daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis Scott, just months after she became the mother of a son who was originally named Wolf, then changed her mind and while the reality TV star has yet to announce his new name. Scott was dressed in a green suit and white T-shirt, while baby Stormi was in a white off-the-shoulder dress and sneakers.

Kylie recently opened up about her postpartum body issues as she gained weight but is now exercising, eating healthy, and "just trying to be healthy and patient." While some young moms are worried about weight gain after pregnancy, Kylie Jenner, on the contrary, shares the details of her postpartum weight loss. This Friday, the social media star told subscribers about the radical changes in her body. In addition, with a joint appearance at the ceremony, Jenner clearly wanted to support her beloved, who had suffered a lot after the tragedy at the Astroworld festival. Recall that there because of the stampede, ten people died, and dozens were injured. However, Travis Scott recently returned to the stage in Miami and has previously played a select few private shows.