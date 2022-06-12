Mugler's epic Spring/Summer 2022 collection film

To showcase his latest Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Mugler Creative Director Casey Cadwallader went back to the video and swung around to film an entire short. Everything was according to the canons: the star cast, special effects, and long credits.

All this was started in order to show the beauty of the body, no matter what size of clothing its owner wears. We have selected 5 of the most memorable facts about the Mugler collection and the most fashionable movie that you will be interested to know.

The production was handled by Torso, a long-term collaborator with Cadwallader. The video was filmed at Paramount Studios as well as on the streets of Los Angeles.

"The desire to get outside was one of the factors this season," Casey says. "But the different layers of indoor and outdoor spaces made it even stranger and more iconic at the same time. And the '90s limousine was a reference to a high school reunion ."

The film stars Megan Thee Stallion (with whom Cadwallader recently collaborated on her music video), Chloe Sevigny, Amber Valletta, Shalom Harlow, Lola Leon, and Bella Hadid, Adut Akech, Dominic Jackson, to name but a few. "We had the idea of ​​bringing together friends like Amber and Shalom, and it was so fun to watch their dynamics on set – they offered to kiss each other," the designer excitedly tells British Vogue. "The scene that goes from Meg's billboard to Chloe on the street is improvised too ."

The collection explores the elegance of form and plays with transparency, all in the spirit of 90s modernism. Inclusiveness is at the heart of the Mugler brand – clothes designed for all body types but always for the brave girl.

"This is something our team has been working really hard on – our form-fitting models are also suitable for curvaceous shapes. When we create clothes with this architecture in mind, it translates into production.

Advertisement

We sell a large number of plus-size models, and when I see curvy women in these clothes, it's amazing," says Casey Cadwallader.