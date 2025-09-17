Morgan Freeman Pays Tribute To His Late Friend Robert Redford

Instagram/@morganfreeman

Morgan Freeman penned an emotional tribute mourning the loss of his longtime friend and past collaborator Robert Redford. On social media, the great actor went into the long historical span of friendship and mentioned the two films they acted in together. Thousands of viewers poured in to react to Freeman‘s post and pay tribute to Redford’s immense film legacy.

The message was very short but highly personal from Freeman’s side: “I knew immediately that Robert Redford and I were going to get along when we first worked together on the 1980 film Brubaker. Getting to work with him again years later, in 2005, on An Unfinished Life was the dream come true. Rest peacefully, my friend.”

The comment section became cold several minutes later, overflowing with love and grief. “One of my all time favorite films, a moving relatable film with two of the best in my time,” a user reflected while describing this film and its charisma at the simplest: “No big booms or car chases, no big budget anything, just two masters who nailed it.”

Supporting the thoughts expressing the loss of an icon, some comments read: “We lost one of the greats,” expressing gratitude on Redford’s greatness both on-screen and for aiding many independent filmmakers through Sundance, “Sundance will always have a special place in our hearts.”

The international nature of Redford’s work was seen once again when readers saw a comment from Turkey translated into English: “May he rest in peace. Two giant actors ❤️.” Another from Italy read: “Goodbye Robert will not forget, beautiful the film we did together.”

Several comments spoke of the close relationship of the two icons. “Of course you clicked: two great souls…,” said one commenter, while another agreed: “Both freaking awesome men with great energy!”

The spirit was a celebration of a life lived fully and mourning an era gone by. One commenter said perfectly, “He was one of the best to ever do it. In so many classics, and some of my personal favorites. And a brilliant director as well. He’s an absolute legend and icon. Thanks all for the memories.”

One can think of no more fitting words to Freeman’s tribute: one icon bidding farewell to another. It tells of a real friendship wrought on mutual respect and a shared love of craft. The public mourning only affirms the deep touches by Robert Redford’s work and spirit on the lives of people worldwide. His legacy and that of his work in film as a vehicle for storytelling and assistance to artists will inspire all generations in the future.