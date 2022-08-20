More Action-Oriented Roles For Bryce Dallas Howard Would Be Ideal To Showcase Her Martial Arts Training

In the most recent film, Jurassic World Dominion, the 41-year-old actress brought to a close her character's three-movie journey from stuffy theme park administrator to badass mother seeking to save her daughter.

In the future, Howard tells people she wants to be cast in more action roles, particularly ones that make use of her secret skill for martial arts.

She teases about being a spy in the upcoming spy thriller Argylle on Apple TV+, saying, "I would love to, sure. "I recently wrapped up shooting a Matthew Vaughn movie with a lot of action. Due to my background in martial arts, I was really, extremely, extremely pleased about that. Consequently, I thought, "OK, it just took about 30 years, but it's OK." I'm about to strike someone."

In addition to Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose, and Samuel L. Jackson, Howard adds she "can't wait" for audiences to watch the film next year. She remarks, "It's very nuts."

In 2015's Jurassic World, the director/actress debuted as Claire Dearing opposite co-star Chris Pratt. Her part becoming increasingly involved in the action as the plot developed was always the plan.

"Actually, to be honest, it was always the plan. I can imagine [director] Colin Trevorrow knew early on that there wouldn't be any restrictions on his imagination in that sense and that I would be game for anything because he noticed that I enjoy performing physically demanding things, "Howard explains.

"It became more frequent, but I still recall Colin and me discussing the original Jurassic World while we were—the reason I recall this is because our discussion was entirely about Colin's haircut, which I adore. He asked, "What if she turns into an eco-terrorist?" and I replied, "If she does, I need an undercut." The undercut was not nearly reached by us. We came close, but not quite!"