Moniece Slaughter Confronts Carlos King And Apryl Jones Over Betrayal

Instagram/@moniece_slaughter

Moniece Slaughter testified directly against King and Apryl Jones, accusing them of lying to the public over past relationships and betrayals. One Love & Hip Hop alumna who publicly admitted her battle with clinical depression gave a fiery inconsistent response describing some of the painful occasions over the years, including questioning the sincerity of the appeals she heard. The outburst of the Starlet earned massive applause from her fans for strength and honesty.

Advertisement

Moniece Slaughter has absolutely no reservations whatsoever. We now have a confrontation due to what has been said by media personality Carlos King and hopefully by his side-silhouette Apryl Jones; this stems from the recent interview on King’s show wherein Jones disclosed having dated Slaughter’s ex, Fizz.

Slaughter proceeded with clarifying the matter without delay, vehemently denying any former friendship with Jones. Slaughter stated, “What I said, was I felt like she broke girl code.” Most of her aggravation, however, had to do with the nature of the apologies: “Her child’s father apologized publicly to Omarion, Jones gave a blanket apology on King’s show,” Slaughter said.

The post dwells heavily on their previous history, lending a scent of proof to their former friendship: one instance was being invited to Jones’s birthday in a house she cohabited with Omarion; this was when Slaughter herself wasn’t even aware that Jones was then with her child’s father. She then continues to recall Jones texting her for a referral on breast augmentation; with the empty apology, Slaughter now finds that request quite ironic. Moniece Slaughter has a history of fiery online exchanges.

Further down are some of the most gut-wrenching revelations concerning her child’s welfare. Slaughter admitted that she handed over a DCFS report describing an incident wherein the father of her son allegedly bruised the child to the lawyer for Omarion during a custody fight. She also said that her son, by his own words, “begged” her not to remove him from his father, which is a decision she respects albeit tremendously affecting her; in her own words, there’s an internal dialogue, “I’m quiet. Minding my business. Fighting every day for the strength to live. Ya’ll wanna lie and continue to act as though my feelings just don’t matter.”

That statement flung itself immediately to their community, whereby many applauded Slaughter for speaking from her heart. “Set the record straight, Mo!!! You shouldn’t even be coming out of healing to make a statement but I am glad you did. She is lying like hell,” one user said in vehement agreement with her. These feelings, echoed by many, highlight her plight: having to defend herself while in a vulnerable state.

Actress/singer Lady B Tarver added a deeply hopeful word to the conversation: “You got me in tears! They mishandled you and it’s not ok! I want you to live babygirl! You have a testimony! You are someone’s answered prayer!” She urged Slaughter to “sit back and let God” deal with the vindication, and many other people echoed that sentiment and continued praying for her, tagging virtual hugs.

More comprehensive was a different view: “Idc Moniece has been the most solid from day one. As long as you stay on her good side and keep it 💯. She don’t bother nobody but most have so much to say about her.” This comment, in defense of Slaughter, floats the idea of Slaughter as a loyal character who is unfairly targeted most of the time.

The commentary then turned to Jones’s character, with yet another person claiming: “She’s the type to get close and try and step on yah toes! She’s the type you just gotta ‘WATCH’ 💯 then to say she never was in love! So you just broke up bonds and families for absolutely NO REASON.” This grim assessment reveals how deep the anger runs about where all of this started.

Meanwhile, many comments shifted focus toward Slaughter’s well-being. “I’m also in a depression. Days are long and miserable and night is way more quiet… hang in there doll,” one follower said, sparking a thread where others cast their support for one another. This all shed some light on how deeply her openness about mental health struck a chord with others facing similar battles.

Carlos King took the brunt of attacks as well with: “Yeah Carlos should of kept your Name Out of Mo because there was no need to bring that back up,” apparently blaming the interviewer for stirring up the painful history. Her recent Instagram activity has also drawn attention.

Advertisement

Although nothing short of a vicious attack, the accusations leveled against Carlos King and Apryl Jones are far more than just your run-of-the-mill mudslinging of another reality-show feud, also concerning aspects of betrayal, mental health, and a mother’s love for her children. The huge outpouring of support for her allegations stands as a comeback community behind one who is finally defending herself after years of silence. A stark reminder of real human emotions beneath the headlines. In other news, a birthday tribute she posted recently sparked debate, and she also made headlines with a humorous shirt reference. In a lighter moment, Moniece declared war on fitted sheet folding in a hilarious post.