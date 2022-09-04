Model Sydney Ness And Taylor Swift's Brother Austin Swift Stroll Together In New York City

Austin Swift, a sibling of Taylor Swift , might have discovered love. On Thursday, the 30-year-old actor and producer were seen strolling alongside fashion model Sydney Ness in New York City while holding hands.

The Cover Versions star sported a laid-back white button-down shirt, black pants, and brown shoes in the pictures. Sydney wore a black blouse, grey trousers, and white boots. She is signed to Natural Models and Ford Models.

For their efforts on the "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video, Austin, his sister, and Blake Lively were nominated earlier this year for an American Country Music Award in the video of the year category.

Lively also served as the video's director, while Austin served as one of the video's producers. For both of them, the nomination was their first ACM nod.

Austin shared the exciting news on Instagram. I am extremely thrilled and grateful that we have been nominated for the ACM award for video of the year because I was so fortunate to work with Blake, Taylor, and the entire incredible crew who created the video for "I Bet You Think About Me." At the moment, he posted the caption.

Speaking of Taylor's numerous endeavors, the singer revealed her intentions for a brand-new album that would be published soon this year after winning home video of the year at the MTV VMAs last Sunday.

Swift said in her address, "I kind of had it in my head that if you were going to be this kind of gracious and offer us this, I felt it may be a wonderful opportunity to tell you that my brand-new album comes out on October 21." She then teased that she would be revealing additional information at midnight.

Later, Swift announced the name of the new album Midnights in a post on her social media accounts. On October 21, Midnights, a collection of 13 nocturnal tales from different points in my life will be released. She stated on the internet, "Meet me at midnight."