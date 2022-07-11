Model Naomi Campbell Received Her Ph.D. From The University Of The Arts London (UCA)

Naomi Campbell took the stand during the graduation ceremony for students and undergraduates of the university in London's Royal Festival Hall.

The model very emotionally accepted the award, which became a recognition for her contribution to the work of the global fashion industry.

"I am honored to be here today. I just think about the fact that yesterday at this time, I was on the Balenciaga catwalk," she said from the stage.

At the ceremony, Campbell was dressed in a traditional cap and gown, but after the official part, she went to be photographed with UCA President Bashir Mahu and showed off a Burberry brand suit.

Campbell was also attended by her mother, Valerie Morris, who also wore Burberry. Morris opted for a bright orange monogrammed silk set cinched at the waist, which she paired with black pumps and a Lola bag.

In a previous post, The sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Pippa Middleton, is graduating with honors from the Trinity Saint David University of Wales and is about to present her research at a general meeting. Writes about it Daily Mail.

"I had to get used to studying, but I felt real support from the university team. The nature of the course, divided into specific modules, helped to understand what was required in each semester.

I enjoyed the balance between work and motherhood and the fact that I began to read, write and study again," said sister Kate Middleton.

Pippa Middleton was trained in the program of physical education, sports, and physical literacy. She studied how parents of young children can develop the physiques that will benefit them later in life. This became the subject of her research at the end of her studies.

The university said in a statement that "the star student was able to bring unique data to the study as a parent and scientist." Also, the university noted her passion for work, which was dictated by her personal experience.