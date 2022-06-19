Model Kaia Gerber cast in 'Mrs. American Pie'

Kaia Gerber will star in a cameo role in the new series "Mrs. American Pie," starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern. It is reported by Deadline.

The model signed a contract to shoot in the series with the American platform Apple TV Plus. In addition to her, five other actors received roles: Jordan Bridges, Jason Canela, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy, and Claudia Ferry.

The series is set in the early 1970s. American Maxine Simmons, played by Kristen Wiig, is trying to woo Palm Beach high society. In the process, she realizes that it will be hard to win a place, but she does everything to get the right position.

Gerber will play a local manicurist named Mitzi in Mrs. American Pie.

Earlier, It was reported that Kim Kardashian showed a figure in a swimsuit after losing weight.

41-year-old reality TV star Kim Kardashian showed the result of losing weight in a swimsuit. She shared the corresponding shots with subscribers on social networks.

Kim Kardashian posted a video on her personal blog in which she tried on a white two-piece swimsuit from the new collection of her own underwear brand Skims, worth $60. In the video, the reality TV star filmed herself in the mirror in the bathroom, showing her figure after losing weight.

More than a month ago, on the eve of the annual Met Gala Costume Institute ball, Kim Kardashian dropped about 7 kg to fit into the iconic Marilyn Monroe dress, in which the sex symbol of the 50s sang "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Another sacrifice Kim Kardashian made to step onto the red carpet of the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art was the 14-hour bleaching of her hair.

It is reported that Kim Kardashian's daughter photographed her mother in the image of Barbie.