Model Jennifer Pamplona Regrets Spending £500,000 On Kim Kardashian's Looks

Brazilian model Jennifer Pamplona spent seven years and almost £500,000 going under the knife and getting fillers to look like Kim Kardashian .

However, now she regrets her decision and is going to spend another £100,000 to fix her appearance. The Sun writes about it.

The model is going to spend money to look natural again. She plans to undergo surgery to change her waist and build back the volume, which is now 55 cm.

"I went through so many different surgeries to have the signature Kardashian look. I was happy, my appearance brought me money, and I enjoyed life, but now I just want to be perceived for who I really am," she said.

According to Pamplona, ​​she became annoyed that she was called Kardashian. Nevertheless, the girl worked, studied, and even opened her own business.

"I did all these things and reached a certain level in my personal life, but in the end, everyone just called me like a Kardashian," the model complained.

Jennifer Pamplona underwent her first breast augmentation at the age of 17, and after that, she underwent about 20 more surgeries.

According to her, she never wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, but others noted her resemblance to a star, and she took advantage of this opportunity.

Pamplona claimed that she had been worried for years that she had dysmorphia and wanted to return to her natural state.

He found a doctor in Istanbul who claimed to be able to help him return to his former form. "I already saw on the computer how I would feel, and I felt like I was being born again," she said.

Pamplona, on the other hand, reported problems after the "transfer" procedure, claiming that an illness caused "bleeding from her cheeks" for three days. "I thought I was dying,"she explained.