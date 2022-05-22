Model Cara Delevingne bought TV presenter Jimmy Fallon 's apartment for $15 million. British model Cara Delevingne has purchased a three-story apartment of American TV presenter Jimmy Fallon, located in downtown New York. It is reported by the New York Post.

Jimmy Fallon became the owner of a 465 sq. m in 2002, having bought them for $850 thousand. In March last year, they were first put up for sale for $15 million. The apartment has six bedrooms and five bathrooms, which are evenly distributed over three floors.

For example, one of them has a foyer, a living room, a kitchen overlooking Gramercy Park, a pantry, a children's playroom, two bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, and a home office. On the floor above, there is a room with an old bar and a gas fireplace, and a gym. Fallon and his wife carefully refurbished the 19th-century building, restoring the window frames and architraves and restoring the wood floors.

