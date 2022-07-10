Trending

Missy Peregrym Has Given Birth To Baby Number 2 With Husband Tom Oakley

Justin DreaJustin Drea
Jul 9, 2022 8:37 PM
2 Views
0
Missy Peregrym Has Given Birth To Baby Number 2 With Husband Tom Oakley
Credit: Amy Sussman

Missy Peregrym is one of the rising actresses in the world. She has starred in many of our favorite shows but is most known for her role in "FBI". Stars who are parents but continuously work are always appreciated in the movie community however those without children are loved as well. Missy has a beautiful child already however it has been reported that she gave birth to another child.

Advertisement

She announced the birth of her second child on Friday. She has had this child with her husband Tom Oakley. Their baby girl Mela Josephine was born on the 6th of July. The picture of her daughter alongside her first child Otis who is 27 months old was posted on Instagram with the caption "

I had the most profound experience - after a hospital birth with Otis, I chose to partner with Jo @nettlewellness and Alice @alnewby to have a water birth at home. It’s usually all about the baby, but this time, I was also cared for in every way, before, during, and after the birth. I was scared and supported, excited and cheered on, fully seen and heard. Lots of tears, questions, and just as much laughter. I am so grateful I had the room to choose every step of the way, rewarded with the most calm, gentle entrance into the world for Mela. (I wouldn’t describe MY part of the birth gentle 😂)" She also went on to add that she was grateful for her best friend Priscilla had left work to be there for her.

She also appreciated her husband Tom for being there with her throughout the whole process. She said that he let her rest and do whatever she needed to be present. She also mentioned that she will be back on the sets of "FBI" in September. She is very grateful that she was given this time to be around her family and friends and those that love her as she did them.

Missy had announced her pregnancy in February with a video of her son Otis smacking her pregnant belly. Fans have been excited about her pregnancy throughout her announcement and now they're excited about the new addition to the family.

Read more about

Advertisement

You may also like

Rihanna Makes First Public Appearance With ASAP Rocky After Giving Birth And Fans Are The Happiest

Rihanna Makes First Public Appearance With ASAP Rocky After Giving Birth And Fans Are The Happiest

Posted on Jul 5, 2022 4:30 AM
Tom Hiddleston And Fiancee Zawe Ashton Expecting A Baby Soon

Tom Hiddleston And Fiancee Zawe Ashton Expecting A Baby Soon

Posted on Jul 3, 2022 11:44 PM
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Expecting!

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton Are Expecting!

Posted on Jun 30, 2022 9:17 PM