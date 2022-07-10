Missy Peregrym Has Given Birth To Baby Number 2 With Husband Tom Oakley
Missy Peregrym is one of the rising actresses in the world. She has starred in many of our favorite shows but is most known for her role in "FBI". Stars who are parents but continuously work are always appreciated in the movie community however those without children are loved as well. Missy has a beautiful child already however it has been reported that she gave birth to another child.
She announced the birth of her second child on Friday. She has had this child with her husband Tom Oakley. Their baby girl Mela Josephine was born on the 6th of July. The picture of her daughter alongside her first child Otis who is 27 months old was posted on Instagram with the caption "
She also appreciated her husband Tom for being there with her throughout the whole process. She said that he let her rest and do whatever she needed to be present. She also mentioned that she will be back on the sets of "FBI" in September. She is very grateful that she was given this time to be around her family and friends and those that love her as she did them.
Missy had announced her pregnancy in February with a video of her son Otis smacking her pregnant belly. Fans have been excited about her pregnancy throughout her announcement and now they're excited about the new addition to the family.